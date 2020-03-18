UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges China To Refocus On Fighting Coronavirus, Not Expelling Journalists - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Urges China to Refocus on Fighting Coronavirus, Not Expelling Journalists - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United States is calling on China to spend its efforts on combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) instead of expelling journalists, the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

"The United States calls on China's leaders to refocus their efforts from expelling journalists and spreading disinformation to joining all nations in stopping the Wuhan coronavirus," the White House said via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said US journalists form key outlets - New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post - must hand in their press credentials. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move comes in response to the United States decision to reduce the Chinese media outlets personnel in the United States.

Last month, the United States designated as foreign missions the Xinhua news Agency; China Global Television Network, which falls under China Central Television, CCTV; China Radio International; China Daily Distribution Corporation; and Hai Tian Development USA.

The move required the Chinese media outlets to notify the State Department of their current personnel and real property holdings in the United States.

The White House said Beijing's decision to expel US journalists from China and Hong Kong is yet another step toward depriving the Chinese people and the world of access to true information about China.

Related Topics

USA World China Washington Twitter White House Wuhan Beijing Hong Kong New York United States Post Media TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

11 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

2 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

3 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

3 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.