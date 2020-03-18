US Urges China to Refocus on Fighting Coronavirus, Not Expelling Journalists - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United States is calling on China to spend its efforts on combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) instead of expelling journalists, the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

"The United States calls on China's leaders to refocus their efforts from expelling journalists and spreading disinformation to joining all nations in stopping the Wuhan coronavirus," the White House said via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said US journalists form key outlets - New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post - must hand in their press credentials. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move comes in response to the United States decision to reduce the Chinese media outlets personnel in the United States.

Last month, the United States designated as foreign missions the Xinhua news Agency; China Global Television Network, which falls under China Central Television, CCTV; China Radio International; China Daily Distribution Corporation; and Hai Tian Development USA.

The move required the Chinese media outlets to notify the State Department of their current personnel and real property holdings in the United States.

The White House said Beijing's decision to expel US journalists from China and Hong Kong is yet another step toward depriving the Chinese people and the world of access to true information about China.