US Urges China to Release Professor Detained for Criticizing Government - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United States is calling on China to free Professor Xu Zhangrun detained over his criticism of the government, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned by the PRC's [People's Republic of China's] detention of Professor Xu Zhangrun for criticizing Chinese leaders amid tightening ideological controls on university campuses in China," Ortagus said. "The PRC must release Xu and uphold its international commitments to respect freedom of expression."

The professor was taken from his house in Beijing on Monday, according to the BBC.

He was arrested after criticizing Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.