US Urges China to Stop Using Maritime Militia to 'Intimidate, Provoke Others' - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States is calling on China to stop using its maritime militia vessels near the Whitsun Reef to intimidate and provoke other ships in the region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The US stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of PRC maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef," Price said in a statement. "We call on Beijing to stop using its maritime militia to intimidate and provoke others, which undermines peace and security."