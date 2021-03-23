UrduPoint.com
US Urges China To Stop Using Maritime Militia To 'Intimidate, Provoke Others'- State Dept.

The United States is calling on China to stop using its maritime militia vessels near the Whitsun Reef to intimidate and provoke other ships in the region, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"The US stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of PRC maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef," Price said in a statement.

"We call on Beijing to stop using its maritime militia to intimidate and provoke others, which undermines peace and security."

On Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard said about 200 vessels believed to be part of the Chinese maritime militia were seen attached in a line formation in the Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea.

The Chinese maritime militia is an armed fishing force that plays a vital role in helping China claim sovereignty in disputed territories in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

