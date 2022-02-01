UrduPoint.com

US Urges Citizens To Avoid Belarus Due To 'Concerning' Russian Military - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 08:43 PM

US Urges Citizens to Avoid Belarus Due to 'Concerning' Russian Military - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United States recommends that US citizens avoid traveling to Belarus due to "concerning" Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Do not Travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus' border with Ukraine. Reconsider travel due to COVID-19 and related entry restrictions," the State Department said in a press release.

The US government warns its citizens who are considering travel Belarus to be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region, the release said.

The advisory comes a day after the State Department ordered the departure of family members of US government employees from Belarus on Monday.

The US Embassy in Kiev published similar recommendations last week, citing unpredictability regarding Ukraine, and the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from the embassy.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of a troop buildup near the border with Ukraine in preparation for an invasion. Russia has said it does not plan to attack any country, saying it reserves the right to move troops inside its territory. Russia has also said it considers the plans by NATO to expand further eastward as a threat to its national security.

