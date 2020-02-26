UrduPoint.com
US Urges Citizens To Reconsider Travel In Mongolia Due To Coronavirus - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

US Urges Citizens to Reconsider Travel in Mongolia Due to Coronavirus - State Dept.

The United States is urging its citizens to reconsider any plans to travel to Mongolia due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, the State Department said in a notice on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The United States is urging its citizens to reconsider any plans to travel to Mongolia due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, the State Department said in a notice on Wednesday.

"Reconsider Travel in Mongolia due to travel and transport restrictions related to Mongolia's response to an outbreak in the neighboring People's Republic of China of COVID-19," the State Department said.

On Tuesday, the Department of State allowed for the voluntary departure of non-emergency US Government employees and their family members from the country, the notice added.

