US Urges DPRK To Refrain From Further Missile Tests, Engage In Dialogue - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 08:55 PM

US Urges DPRK to Refrain From Further Missile Tests, Engage in Dialogue - State Dept.

The United States calls on North Korea to refrain from further "provocations" and engage in dialogue, the State Department said on Friday following the latest missile launch by Pyongyang

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States calls on North Korea to refrain from further "provocations" and engage in dialogue, the State Department said on Friday following the latest missile launch by Pyongyang.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired one of the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles it's ever launched. The one fired during tests on Friday has the potential ability to strike the mainland of the United States.

"This action demonstrates the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions that are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests.

Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," the statement said.

The State Department reaffirmed that US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan "remain ironclad."

