US Urges DPRK To Refrain From 'Provocations,' Engage In Diplomacy After Missile Launch

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 06:52 PM

The United States calls on North Korea to abstain from provocations and engage in diplomacy following its latest missile launch, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States calls on North Korea to abstain from provocations and engage in diplomacy following its latest missile launch, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We stand with the international community to call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," Price said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad. We have been and will continue to coordinate closely with our allies and partners to address the threats posed by the DPRK, and to advance our shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, a suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea earlier on Thursday was in the air for 71 minutes, covering a distance of 1,100 kilometers (684 miles) and reaching a maximum flight altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers, which suggests that it is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," Price said. "Like the DPRK's other escalatory tests this year, including at least two intercontinental ballistic missiles, this launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK's neighbors and the region as a whole."

If confirmed, it will be North Korea's eleventh launch this year and the longest-range missile launch since November 2017, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

