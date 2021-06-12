UrduPoint.com
US Urges Ethiopian Politicians To Commit To Inclusive Post-Election Dialogue - State Dept.

The United States is urging Ethiopian politicians to reject violence ahead of upcoming elections on June 21 and resolve all grievances through dialogue, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United States is urging Ethiopian politicians to reject violence ahead of upcoming elections on June 21 and resolve all grievances through dialogue, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We urge politicians and community leaders to reject violence and to refrain from inciting others," Price said. "All political actors and community leaders should seek to resolve grievances through negotiation, dialogue, and recognized non-violent dispute resolution mechanisms."

Price said the United States also calls on the government and all Ethiopians to commit to an inclusive, post-election political dialogue to determine a path forward to strengthen democracy and national unity.

However, the spokesperson expressed grave concerns about current environment in Ethiopia.

"The detention of opposition politicians, harassment of independent media, partisan activities by local and regional governments, and the many interethnic and inter-communal conflicts across Ethiopia are obstacles to a free and fair electoral process and whether Ethiopians would perceive them as credible," he said. " The exclusion of large segments of the electorate from this contest due to security issues and internal displacement is particularly troubling."

