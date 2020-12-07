UrduPoint.com
US Urges EU To Adopt Rights Sanctions Under New Framework 'As Soon As Possible' - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

The US government welcomes the European Union's move to adopt a new global framework to impose sanctions in response to human rights violations and urges the EU to make new designations as soon as possible, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The US government welcomes the European Union's move to adopt a new global framework to impose sanctions in response to human rights violations and urges the EU to make new designations as soon as possible, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States welcomes the European Union's adoption of its global human rights sanctions framework.," Pompeo said. "Europe will have a steadfast partner in the United States on this program, and we encourage the EU to adopt its first designations as soon as possible."

