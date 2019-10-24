US Urges European Allies to Contribute to Saudi Defense Amid 'Iranian Aggression' - Esper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States urges its allies in Europe to strengthen the defense of Saudi Arabia by offering their own support to deter Iranian aggression, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States urges its allies in Europe to strengthen the defense of Saudi Arabia by offering their own support to deter Iranian aggression, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday.

"We urge our allies in Europe to follow our lead and contribute their own support to help deter Iranian aggression, promote stability in the region, and defend the international rules-based order," Esper said at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels.

Esper noted the United States has made significant efforts to assist Saudi Arabia with its defense needs by providing additional aircraft, air and missile defense systems as well as other assets.

Threats to the security and stability of the middle East are still present, among which Iran's continued malign behavior throughout the region, Esper said.

In addition, the challenge of addressing present security threats must include efforts to simultaneously prepare for future threats that will also include warfare in space and cyberspace, Esper said.

Such an approach requires a renewed focus on high-intensity conflict, continued reliance on allies and partners, the willingness to make sufficient investments in defense spending, Esper added.