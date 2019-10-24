UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges European Allies To Contribute To Saudi Defense Amid 'Iranian Aggression' - Esper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

US Urges European Allies to Contribute to Saudi Defense Amid 'Iranian Aggression' - Esper

The United States urges its allies in Europe to strengthen the defense of Saudi Arabia by offering their own support to deter Iranian aggression, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States urges its allies in Europe to strengthen the defense of Saudi Arabia by offering their own support to deter Iranian aggression, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday.

"We urge our allies in Europe to follow our lead and contribute their own support to help deter Iranian aggression, promote stability in the region, and defend the international rules-based order," Esper said at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels.

Esper noted the United States has made significant efforts to assist Saudi Arabia with its defense needs by providing additional aircraft, air and missile defense systems as well as other assets.

Threats to the security and stability of the middle East are still present, among which Iran's continued malign behavior throughout the region, Esper said.

In addition, the challenge of addressing present security threats must include efforts to simultaneously prepare for future threats that will also include warfare in space and cyberspace, Esper said.

Such an approach requires a renewed focus on high-intensity conflict, continued reliance on allies and partners, the willingness to make sufficient investments in defense spending, Esper added.

Related Topics

Iran Europe German Brussels Lead United States Saudi Arabia Middle East

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Build Ties With Regional Integration Bod ..

6 minutes ago

Ceremony held at Sialkot International Airport Lim ..

6 minutes ago

18 fake fertiliser factories sealed in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Migratory birds avoid staying at habitats in Sindh ..

6 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.