US Urges Georgia to Exercise Restraint During Political Crisis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States calls on Georgia to avoid escalating violence during the political crisis in the country and exercise restraint, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned after a court ordered the arrest of an opposition party leader.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions or result in violence," Price said on Thursday expressing deep concerns over recent political developments in Georgia. "We urge the Georgian government to act in line with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias."