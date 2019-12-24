US Urges Georgia to Keep Judicial System 'Free of Political Bias' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The US Department of State on Monday urged the government of Georgia to ensure political neutrality of the country's judicial system and voiced its support for the ongoing dialogue with the country's opposition.

Earlier in December, the opposition in Georgia staged mass protests against the appointment of 19 judges to the country's highest judicial body, who they consider to be loyal to the ruling party Georgian Dream.

"We... support the ongoing dialogue between representatives of the ruling party and the opposition parties on electoral reform," the State Department said in a statement.

"We urge the Georgian government to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias."

The State Department also commended the recent progress Georgia has made with respect to judicial reform.

The United States will work with its strategic partner Georgia to promote the rule of law and accountable institutions in the country, the State Department added.