WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The United States calls on Haitian authorities to bring those who assassinated President Jovenel Moise last night to justice, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We urge Haitian authorities to bring those responsible [for Moise assassination] to justice," Price told reporters during a press briefing.