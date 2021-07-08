UrduPoint.com
US Urges Haiti To Bring Responsible For President's Assassination To Justice - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Urges Haiti to Bring Responsible for President's Assassination to Justice - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The United States calls on Haitian authorities to bring those who assassinated President Jovenel Moise last night to justice, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We urge Haitian authorities to bring those responsible [for Moise assassination] to justice," Price told reporters during a press briefing.

