US Urges Holding Responsible Terrorists for Attacks in Northern Mozambique - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States has denounced the terrorist attacks against civilians in Mozambique and urged to hold those involved accountable, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attacks and violence against civilians in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique," Price said in a statement. "We call for an immediate end to the violence and for those responsible to be held accountable to the full extent of the law."

Price said the attacks demonstrate a complete disregard for the local population and underscored that the United States is committed to working with Mozambique's government to combat terrorism and ensure security for all its citizens and residents.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Mozambique as they confront this crisis," Price said.

The situation in northern Mozambique continues to deteriorate with a quarter of the population displaced and instances of atrocities by the al-Shabab terror group and clashes between terrorists and government forces.

Al-Shabab terror has been spreading terror for more than three years in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which borders Tanzania, an area rich in natural gas.

The violence in Cabo Delgado province has forced 670,000 people to run for their lives since 2017 with over 500,000 people displaced over the past year. More than 2,600 people were killed in the conflict, including 1,312 civilians, according to reports.