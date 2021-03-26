UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Holding Responsible Terrorists For Attacks In Northern Mozambique - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:04 PM

US Urges Holding Responsible Terrorists for Attacks in Northern Mozambique - State Dept.

The United States has denounced the terrorist attacks against civilians in Mozambique and urged to hold those involved accountable, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States has denounced the terrorist attacks against civilians in Mozambique and urged to hold those involved accountable, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attacks and violence against civilians in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique," Price said in a statement. "We call for an immediate end to the violence and for those responsible to be held accountable to the full extent of the law."

Price said the attacks demonstrate a complete disregard for the local population and underscored that the United States is committed to working with Mozambique's government to combat terrorism and ensure security for all its citizens and residents.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Mozambique as they confront this crisis," Price said.

The situation in northern Mozambique continues to deteriorate with a quarter of the population displaced and instances of atrocities by the al-Shabab terror group and clashes between terrorists and government forces.

Al-Shabab terror has been spreading terror for more than three years in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which borders Tanzania, an area rich in natural gas.

The violence in Cabo Delgado province has forced 670,000 people to run for their lives since 2017 with over 500,000 people displaced over the past year. More than 2,600 people were killed in the conflict, including 1,312 civilians, according to reports.

Related Topics

Terrorist Price Tanzania United States Mozambique Gas 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Necessary to Intensify Russia's Participation in D ..

3 minutes ago

ETPB seals house of former MPA Jhang

3 minutes ago

Premier League expects heading guidelines before n ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR Says Mission Reaches 2 Camps in Ethiopia's T ..

25 minutes ago

COAS visits multiple Logistic installations, works ..

25 minutes ago

Perpetrators of minor girl's killing in Kohat to b ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.