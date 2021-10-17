US Urges Houthis to Stop Marib Offensive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The US State Department is calling on Houthi rebels to stop their offensive in Yemen's Marib province and to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid.

"The United States condemns the Houthi escalation around Marib, which demonstrates a flagrant disregard for the safety of civilians. The Houthis are obstructing movement of people and humanitarian aid, preventing essential services from reaching the 35,000 residents of Abdiya," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a Saturday statement.

Price reiterated that the US is ready to provide the much-needed assistance to the people of Marib.

"The United States urges the Houthis to immediately permit safe passage for civilians, life-saving aid, and the wounded," the spokesperson said, adding "We call on the Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib, and listen to the urgent calls from across Yemen and the international community to bring this conflict to an end and support a UN-led inclusive peace process.

"

Yemen's conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since August 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of the Yemeni government in 2015 and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

Since February 2020, the Houthi rebels have been conducting a large-scale military operation to seize the Marib province, which is an important political, military and economic center that hosts the defense ministry's headquarters.