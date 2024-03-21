US Urges 'immediate' Ceasefire At UN As Gaza War Grinds On
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The United States has circulated for the first time a draft UN resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as warnings grow of famine in besieged Gaza.
Washington had blocked previous Security Council texts using the word "immediate" but US top diplomat Antony Blinken confirmed the shift in position on Wednesday.
Blinken, who is to meet five Arab foreign ministers in Egypt on Thursday, stressed any immediate truce must be linked to the release of hostages snatched by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack that set off the war.
The Israeli bombardment of Gaza continued overnight with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory saying at least 70 people had been killed, pushing the overall toll towards 32,000.
"We were sleeping safely when we heard a big blast," Gaza resident Mahmud Abu Arar told AFP following an Israeli bombardment in the southern city of Rafah on Wednesday.
He said the blast was "like an earthquake" and he had pulled bodies from the rubble.
Gaza's biggest hospital has emerged as a major flashpoint after Israel accused Palestinian militants of hiding out there and launched a days-long raid, which it said on Thursday had killed more than 140 fighters.
Hamas said the ongoing attack on the vast Al-Shifa hospital complex, crowded with patients and people seeking refuge, was a crime.
Gaza's civilian infrastructure has largely collapsed and UN agencies are warning that the territory's 2.4 million people are on the brink of famine.
Recent Stories
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
More Stories From World
-
Japan Airlines buys 42 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing2 minutes ago
-
Anti-migrant misinformation floods Bulgaria ahead of Schengen entry22 minutes ago
-
Indonesia rescuers save 69 Rohingya refugees at sea31 minutes ago
-
Clashes between rival communities in Chad kill 4231 minutes ago
-
Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kyiv41 minutes ago
-
Desperate, dehydrated Rohingyas picked up in dramatic sea rescue42 minutes ago
-
Eurozone business activity stabilises in March52 minutes ago
-
Anti-migrant misinformation floods Bulgaria ahead of Schengen entry52 minutes ago
-
Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Zelensky calls for air defences after Russian missiles target Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Macron straps on gloves for boxing photoshoot1 hour ago
-
China strongly condemns terrorist attack at GPA complex2 hours ago