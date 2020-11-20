US Urges Immediate Ceasefire, Return to Peace in Ethiopia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The United States strongly urges an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a cessation of hostiles in Ethiopia's Tigray region, US Department of State Bureau of African Affairs Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We strongly urge an immediate de-escalation of tensions, a cessation of hostilities and a return to peace," Nagy said.

The fighting in northern Ethiopia broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPFL), the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against the party.

Nagy said the fighting has continued and the attack on the Eritrean capital city of Asmara over the weekend has suggested that the TPFL seeks to internationalize the conflict.

Washington has been in contact with both the Eritrean government, urging for a continued restraint, and with representatives of the Ethiopian diaspora, pressing them to restore communication in Tigray to enable greater contact with civilians, including US citizens of the region, Nagy noted.

The Ethiopian government and the TPFL should maintain access for humanitarian organizations to allow them to assist vulnerable groups in the region, Nagy said.

At the same time, all civilians trapped in conflict must be protected and all reports of atrocities must be investigated, Nagy added.