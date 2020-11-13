(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday urged an immediate de-escalation of the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, voicing alarm over the "massacre of civilians.""We condemn the massacre of civilians in Mai-Kadra and strongly urge immediate steps to de-escalate and end conflict throughout the Tigray region," said Tibor Nagy, the top US diplomat for Africa, referring to a town where Amnesty International reported mass killings.

"It is essential that peace be restored and civilians be protected," he wrote on Twitter.