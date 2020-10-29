US Urges Immediate Release of 3 Student Activists Arrested in Hong Kong - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has denounced the arrest of three student activists in Hong Kong, and urged the authorities to free them, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

"The United States strongly condemns the arrest and detention of three student democracy activists and calls on Hong Kong authorities to release those that remain detained immediately," Pompeo stated.