US Urges Immediate Return of Kidnapped Boys From School in Nigeria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The United States is calling for an immediate return of the boys kidnapped from a government school in the town of Kankara in Nigeria, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Thursday.

The United States condemns the violent kidnapping of the more than 300 boys from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11," Brown said. "The boys must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law.

"

On December 12, armed Islamic militants attacked the school, which services 800 students. Many students managed to escape and returned home, but 258 families said their children were still missing. The Boko Haram terror organization took responsibility for the attack.

Brown offered sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

Russia condemns the attack on the Nigerian school that resulted in hundreds of kidnapped students, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.