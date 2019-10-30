US Urges Implementation of Resolution 2254 Ahead of Syrian Constitutional Committee Launch

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United States is calling for the implementation of all components of Resolution 2254 ahead of the Syrian Constitutional Committee launch, including free elections, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Levant Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria Joel D. Rayburn said on Tuesday at a press briefing.

"The constitutional committee can be a launching pad for other issues that the SC Resolution 2254 sets: the release of detainees ... as well as the efforts to hold free and fair elections in the safe and neutral environment," he said.

He touched upon the situation in northeastern Syria.

"We are concerned by continuing dangerous situation in northeastern Syria, that's why we continue to call on the Turkish side to fully implement the provisions of ceasefire agreement of October 2017, and we are calling not just on the regime but also on the Russians to exert their influence on the regime forces not to allow the situation in the northeast to flare into a new conflict that could destabilize the country further," Rayburn urged.

The envoy also explained how the US wants to help the Syrians to settle the ongoing conflict.

"Our efforts this week are focused on the Syrians themselves. We are trying to be helpful to offer political support. We can offer a sounding board for the ideas that they have. We can provide a venue for those who may have different approaches to be able to sit down and work out common parts of their approaches. That's the kind of role that we're hoping to play," Rayburn urged.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.