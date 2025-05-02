- Home
- World
- US urges India, Pakistan to seek 'responsible solution' as tensions escalate over Kashmir attack
US Urges India, Pakistan To Seek 'responsible Solution' As Tensions Escalate Over Kashmir Attack
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The United States Thursday urged India and Pakistan to work toward a "responsible solution" to the crisis over last week’s killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir, as tensions continue to escalate between the two South Asian nuclear powers.
“This government is in constant communication. We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties,” State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, told reporters at her daily news briefing
Responding to a question, she said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his telephonic conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar underscored the need to work in the interest of long-term peace and security in the region.
Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said President Donald Trump‘s Administration is in constant involvement over the situation.
Echoing U.
S. leaders’ condemnation of April 22 terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam area of the disputed Kashmir region, the spokesperson said, “As the President articulated to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support.”
Bruce said Secretary Rubio “encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution … that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia.
“We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels."
On its part, Pakistan has firmly denied Indian allegation of involvement in April 22 attacks, and called for international investigation into the incident.
Meanwhile, both countries have closed their airspace to each other. India has suspended the 1960 water-sharing treaty between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
More Stories From World
-
US urges India, Pakistan to seek 'responsible solution' as tensions escalate over Kashmir attack6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's UN Ambassador discusses with UN chief 'evolving' security situation in South Asia26 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council 'monitoring closely' India-Pakistan tensions, may meet soon: Council president8 hours ago
-
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam15 hours ago
-
Pakistani intending pilgrims to experience best-ever Hajj facilities in 2025: DG Hajj Mission16 hours ago
-
Pakistani envoy to US urges Trump to help prevent war between India & Pakistan1 day ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai1 day ago
-
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI1 day ago
-
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 20251 day ago
-
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustration1 day ago
-
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 20251 day ago
-
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference1 day ago