US Urges India to Forgo Purchase of Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The United States urges India not to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system and to look for alternative weapon systems, a senior US Department of State official said during a conference call on Friday.

"With respect to the S-400, we're urging all of our allies and partners, India included, to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering the CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] sanctions... This is a time we will be encouraging India to look at alternatives," the official said ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming visit to India.

Pompeo's visit to India will focus on finding ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and continue high-level talks on regional and global issues.

Last week, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told Congress that a deployment of the S-400 air defense system could limit India's ability to increase military interoperability with the US armed forces.

A similar decision by Turkey to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system prompted the United States to scuttle plans to sell the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.