Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:30 AM

US Urges International Community to Condemn Maduro Over Human Rights Report - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The international community must come together to oppose Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government based on the findings in a new UN human rights report, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet after visiting Venezuela in June issued a report expressing concerns over violations related to state violence, excessive use of force and other abuses. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry in a communique on Friday said the UN report represents a selective and openly biased view of the real human rights situation.

"The international community should condemn the illegitimate Maduro regime and stand together to fight against its willful disregard for human rights and impunity," Ortagus said on Friday.

According to the UN assessment, the Venezuelan government reported more than 5,200 killings in 2018 and another 1,569 from January to May of this year during operations by the country's Special Action Forces.

Maduro said Bachelet's visit was successful and helpful for achieving progress on human rights.

