US Urges Iran To Immediately Comply With IAEA Safeguards Obligations - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The United States is calling on Iran to comply right away with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards obligations and fully cooperate with the IAEA with respect to the verification work on its nuclear program, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"Iran has so far shown no intention of curtailing the ongoing expansion of its nuclear program and for months has refused to provide the answers and access required for the IAEA to conduct its critical verification work," Pompeo said. "As the IAEA board [of Governors] made clear today, Iran must immediately comply with its IAEA safeguards obligations and provide the IAEA nothing short of full cooperation."

Pompeo said in case Iran fails to cooperate, the international community must be ready to "take further action."

Earlier on Friday, IAEA's Board of Governors adopted a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable IAEA inspectors' access to two of its nuclear facilities.

Pompeo said Iran's denial of access to IAEA inspectors and refusal to cooperate with the IAEA's investigation is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about what Iran is trying to hide.

"Over the past months, Iran has not only continued its nuclear escalation and extortion, but it has also stonewalled the IAEA.

These actions are unacceptable and underscore the continued threat posed by Iran's nuclear program to international peace and security," Pompeo said.

The United States is set to deny Iran any pathway to nuclear weapons and will work through the IAEA's Board of Governors to provide the agency the needed support for solving the issues it faces, Pompeo noted.

"Iran is legally obligated to answer the IAEA's questions and provide the required accesses," Pompeo said. "Given Iran's prior covert nuclear weapons effort, it is imperative that Iran verifiably demonstrate that it has permanently abandoned all such work. We seek a comprehensive diplomatic solution to addressing nuclear concerns in Iran, a solution that must be built on effective verification."

Russia's Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday that a new IAEA resolution on access to Iran's nuclear facilities may be counterproductive.

Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi expressed regrets that resolution's authors - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - produced no concrete action to fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement,, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

More Stories From World

