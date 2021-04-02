UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Iran To Immediately Release All 'Wrongfully Detained' US Citizens - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Urges Iran to Immediately Release All 'Wrongfully Detained' US Citizens - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Washington has called on Tehran to immediately release all US citizens wrongfully detained in Iran, US Department of State deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We call on Iran to immediately and safely release all US citizens who are wrongfully detained in Iran," Porter said. 

Related Topics

Iran Washington Tehran All

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

21 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

21 minutes ago

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security T ..

21 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

21 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

54 minutes ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.