US Urges Iran To Immediately Release All 'Wrongfully Detained' US Citizens - State Dept.
Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Washington has called on Tehran to immediately release all US citizens wrongfully detained in Iran, US Department of State deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Friday.
"We call on Iran to immediately and safely release all US citizens who are wrongfully detained in Iran," Porter said.