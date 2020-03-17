US Urges Iran to Release Detained Americans as Humanitarian Gesture Amid Pandemic - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States is urging Iran to release US citizens it has detained as a humanitarian gesture amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Islamic Republic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are aware of what Iran has been doing with some of the prisoners, given the outbreak of the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) there," Pompeo said. "We are working, we are communicating with them. We are urging them... to release every American that has been wrongfully held there as a humanitarian gesture given... what is taking place inside of Iran."