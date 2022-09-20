MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The United States is urging the Iranian government to end systemic persecution of women and allow peaceful protests after the death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Student demonstrations took place at a number of universities in Tehran on Monday in connection with Amini's death, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran's morality police after detained for her refusal to cover her head properly.

"Mahsa Amini should be alive today. Instead, the United States and the Iranian people mourn her. We call on the Iranian government to end its systemic persecution of women and to allow peaceful protest," Blinken said on Twitter late on Monday.

In addition, US State Department spokesman Ned price said that "Iranian women should not be subject to arrest, let alone brutal beatings" for the way they dress and urged the Iranian authorities to listen to the protesters.

On September 13, Amini was detained by the morality police in Tehran and sent to one of the centers under police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation for not properly wearing her hijab. Amini had a heart attack in the center and was transferred to the hospital. Three days later, on September 16, the young woman died.

Following Amini's death, Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs with which an Iranian woman is obligated to cover her head.