UrduPoint.com

US Urges Its Citizens To Immediately Leave Belarus

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 02:52 PM

US urges its citizens to immediately leave Belarus

The United States has urged its citizens to immediately leave Belarus, citing a buildup of Russian troops along the border with neighboring Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States has urged its citizens to immediately leave Belarus, citing a buildup of Russian troops along the border with neighboring Ukraine.

The travel advisory, issued Monday, came the same day that Washington announced it was closing its Kyiv embassy and relocating staff to the Ukrainian city of Lviv 335 miles (540 kilometers) away due to a "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces.

Last week, Washington warned that Russia could attack "any day now." "Due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region," the advisory said.

It also noted that last month, the State Department ordered all family members of the Minsk embassy to leave.

American citizens have already been urged to leave Ukraine, with the West accusing Russia of sending more than 100,000 soldiers to encircle the former Soviet state.

In addition to fears of a possible military conflict on the border, Washington's "do not travel" advisory for Belarus flagged the risk of detention, arbitrary enforcement of laws and Covid-19 entry restrictions as reasons for Americans to get out.

"The U.S. government's ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Belarus is already severely limited due to Belarusian government limitations on U.S. Embassy staffing," it said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Washington Minsk Same Belarus United States Border Family All Government

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty s ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty summoned

4 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Mald ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Maldives

25 minutes ago
 PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax ..

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 No High Expectations on Scholz-Putin Meeting But a ..

No High Expectations on Scholz-Putin Meeting But an Important Diplomatic Landmar ..

2 minutes ago
 More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses admi ..

More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 Motorbike, three wheeler sales decrease 1.94% in 7 ..

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decrease 1.94% in 7 months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>