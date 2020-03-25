UrduPoint.com
US Urges Kabul To Probe Attack On Afghan Mayor - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Urges Kabul to Probe Attack on Afghan Mayor - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US condemned a March 4 attack on a vehicle transporting female Mayor Zarifa Ghafari of Maidan Shar city in Afghanistan, while urging Afghan authorities to investigate and punish those responsible, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn the recent attack on Zarifa Ghafari, the mayor of Maidan Shar, Wardak province.  We are relieved that she and her fellow passengers survived this cowardly attack unharmed," Pompeo said. "We urge Afghan authorities to fully investigate and prosecute those who opened fire on her vehicle. "

Pompeo visited Afghanistan earlier this month in an attempt to shore up a shaky peace agreement with the Taliban, but critics of the deal claim women's rights were excluded from the agreement in a US push to withdraw American troops after nearly 19 years of fighting.

In setting up a government following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the US included constitutional provisions to protect women - rules that have been ignored by Taliban insurgents, according to media reports.

In about half of the country controlled by the Taliban, women continue to face severe restrictions and have come under attack for trying to go to school, human rights groups say.

