UrduPoint.com

US Urges Keeping Russia Nuclear Arms Limits, Eyes China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

US urges keeping Russia nuclear arms limits, eyes China

A top White House official on Friday offered to maintain current nuclear warhead limits with Russia, while making the case for putting rising power China at the center of future arms control efforts

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A top White House official on Friday offered to maintain current nuclear warhead limits with Russia, while making the case for putting rising power China at the center of future arms control efforts.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made the comments in a speech at the annual National Arms Control Association meeting in Washington, as he outlined the attempt by Joe Biden administration to confront what he called "substantial" and "deep" cracks in the post-Cold War nuclear landscape.

With the last US-Russia arms control treaty -- New START -- largely moribund and due to expire in 2026, Sullivan said the United States is keen to forge a new treaty.

In the meantime, however, Washington wants the world's two leading nuclear powers to preserve the core of that treaty -- a limit for each of 1,550 warheads.

"We're prepared to stick to the central limits as long as Russia does," Sullivan said.

He also called on Moscow to start new talks for a post-2026 framework, saying "rather than waiting to resolve all of our bilateral differences, the United States is ready to engage Russia now to manage nuclear risks." Unlike during the Cold War, when there were only two global nuclear powers, the future of arms control will revolve around China's arsenal and global presence, Sullivan said.

"By 2035, (China) is on track to have as many as 1,500 nuclear warheads " Sullivan said.

"We're also ready to engage China without preconditions," he said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear White House United States All Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

5 minutes ago
 Minister for installing CCTV cameras at cash boxes ..

Minister for installing CCTV cameras at cash boxes of all tombs

26 seconds ago
 Iran frees one Danish, two Austrian-Iranian citize ..

Iran frees one Danish, two Austrian-Iranian citizens

28 seconds ago
 Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Z ..

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman visits SBP Talent Hunt S ..

31 seconds ago
 SAU gears up work for establishing agriculture mus ..

SAU gears up work for establishing agriculture museum

33 seconds ago
 Spanish Police Evict 300 Squatters From Apartment ..

Spanish Police Evict 300 Squatters From Apartment Building in Madrid - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.