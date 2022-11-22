US Urges Kosovo, Serbia to Take Immediate Steps to De-Escalate Tensions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The United States urges the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions regarding Pristina's controversial policy on car plates, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Kosovo's authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM, the Serbian identifier for the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica on the border. The deadline for the re-registration was October 31.

"The United States is disappointed that the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia failed to agree with EU High Representative Borrell today on a solution to the current crisis in Kosovo," Price said in the release on Monday. "We urge Prime Minister (Albin) Kurti to work with EU High Representative (Josep) Borrell and EU Special Representative (Miroslav) Lajcak to reach a fair compromise."

Price said Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic must make concessions to ensure they do not jeopardize years of peace in an already fragile region.

The United States, along with the European Union, calls on Kosovo to immediately suspend any planned measures that would escalate tensions, including the imposition of vehicle fines, Price said.

Kosovo and Serbia should refrain from taking provocative steps, fulfill their obligations under the EU facilitated dialogue and engage constructively to reach a sustainable solution, Price added.

On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached an EU-brokered compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo identification papers holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. Belgrade maintains the move is only aimed at streamlining border crossing and does not mean that Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence.

Earlier on Monday, Borrell held a summit for Belgrade and Pristina amid escalating tensions in Kosovo that was attended by Vucic, Kurti and Lajcak. Vucic later said that no progress was made at the meeting.