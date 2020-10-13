US Urges Minsk to Let Leader of Belarus Roman Catholic Church Back into Country - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The United States is calling on Minsk to allow Catholic Archbishop Kondrusiewicz to return to the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I urge the Belarusian government to right this wrong and allow the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus back into his country," Pompeo said.

Pompeo noted that it has been more than 40 days since authorities in Belarus denied Kondrusiewicz entry on what he called "spurious" grounds.

"Their action is itself an injustice and an affront to religious freedom. Faith is not merely a private endeavor," Pompeo said.

A citizen of Belarus, Kondrusiewicz was banned from returning home from Poland, where he traveled for work in late August. Prior to that, the religious official harshly criticized the Belarusian security forces for blocking the entrance to the Church of Saints Simon and Helena, also known as the Red Church, during the pro-opposition protests in Minsk.

He also called on the Belarusian government to launch a dialogue with the protesters.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Kondrusiewicz had been included in the joint no-entry list of people of Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian State Border Committee refused to comment on the matter to Sputnik.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent President Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities, Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

At least 6,700 people were detained. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died and several hundred others sustained injuries during the unrest, including more than 120 security officers.