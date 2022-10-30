UrduPoint.com

US Urges Moscow To Return To Grain Deal - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 07:10 AM

US Urges Moscow to Return to Grain Deal - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The United States is calling on Russia to resume its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"The United States regrets Russia's suspension of its participation in the operations of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative. We urge all parties to keep this essential, life-saving Initiative functioning," Blinken said in a Saturday statement.

According to Blinken, the grain deal has allowed to move over 9 million metric tons of food and "brought prices down around the world."

The US secretary of state accused Russia of "weaponizing food" and claimed that the Istanbul grain initiative "has been a success and must continue."

"We urge the Government of Russia to resume its participation in the Initiative, fully comply with the arrangement, and work to ensure that people around the world continue to be able to receive the benefits facilitated by the Initiative," Blinken said on Saturday.

Ismini Palla, a UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said in a Saturday statement that Russia had informed the UN coordinator at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul (JCC), which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain, about its concerns regarding the safety of civilian ships traveling under the grain initiative.

According to Palla, the JCC was unable to reach an agreement on the movement of inbound and outbound vessels on Sunday, October 30.

Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday that Russia had requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss Ukraine's drone attack on ships and infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol that pushed Moscow to suspend its participation in the grain deal.

Related Topics

Drone Attack World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Istanbul United States October Sunday All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

7 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

7 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

7 hours ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

7 hours ago
 EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive A ..

EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive After Russia's Suspension - Spo ..

7 hours ago
 At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.