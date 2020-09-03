US Urges 'Normalization' as Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Arrive for Talks - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is ready to help Serbia and Kosovo achieve regular economic relations as Serbian President Alexander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti arrived at the White House for talks, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday

"President Vucic and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti just arrived at the White House for today's Serbia-Kosovo talks," O'Brien said via Twitter. "The United States is ready to facilitate economic normalization!"

Vucic has made clear Serbia would not consider the possibility of recognizing Kosovo's independence.

Belgrade considers Kosovo and Metohia to be Serbian lands - a fact recognized in United Nations resolution 1244.

Privately, US officials acknowledge that no progress has been made on any major political dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, hence their hopes that they can help generate a new and more constructive willingness to work together by focusing on economic cooperation.