UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges 'Normalization' As Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Arrive For Talks - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:41 PM

US Urges 'Normalization' as Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Arrive for Talks - White House

The United States is ready to help Serbia and Kosovo achieve regular economic relations as Serbian President Alexander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti arrived at the White House for talks, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United States is ready to help Serbia and Kosovo achieve regular economic relations as Serbian President Alexander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti arrived at the White House for talks, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday.

"President Vucic and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti just arrived at the White House for today's Serbia-Kosovo talks," O'Brien said via Twitter. "The United States is ready to facilitate economic normalization!"

Vucic has made clear Serbia would not consider the possibility of recognizing Kosovo's independence.

Belgrade considers Kosovo and Metohia to be Serbian lands - a fact recognized in United Nations resolution 1244.

Privately, US officials acknowledge that no progress has been made on any major political dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, hence their hopes that they can help generate a new and more constructive willingness to work together by focusing on economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Twitter White House Progress Independence United States Serbia

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal in ..

1 minute ago

Experts stress applying integrated management tech ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister thanks masses for cooperation again ..

1 minute ago

Walled City of Lahore Authority to inaugurate reha ..

3 minutes ago

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

58 minutes ago

EU praises Punjab govt steps for minorities: Minis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.