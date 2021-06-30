UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges North Korea To Release All Abducted Japanese, Other Nationals - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:09 AM

US Urges North Korea to Release All Abducted Japanese, Other Nationals - Envoy to UN

The United States is urging North Korea to release all abducted Japanese citizens and other detained nationals and allow them to leave the country, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The United States is urging North Korea to release all abducted Japanese citizens and other detained nationals and allow them to leave the country, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"Abducting citizens of Japan and other nations and forcibly keeping them against their will in North Korea is simply wrong. It is outrageous. And it cannot continue," Thomas-Greenfield said during a United Nations symposium on the issue.

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States stands in solidarity with the Japanese people against such illegal actions.

"We call on the DPRK [North Korea] to release these individuals and allow them to leave North Korea," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield added that the United States will continue to work closely with its allies to resolve the abductions and other human rights violations perpetrated by North Korea.

Japan has said North Korea abducted 17 Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s. In 2002, North Korea admitted its agents had abducted 13 Japanese citizens but denied involvement in any other disappearances.

Related Topics

United Nations Japan United States North Korea All

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

53 minutes ago

Chief Minister GB appreciated for presenting hist ..

23 seconds ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court directs PWD DG to promote off ..

27 seconds ago

Shibli felicitates nation on passage of fiscal bud ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.