US Urges OPCW to Take Steps Against Syria Over Chemical Weapons Use - Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITEDED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States is calling on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to take measures against Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons, Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Richard Mills said on Friday.

"It is incumbent upon the Security Council to take steps to hold Syria accountable for its of chemical weapons and hold Syria to its obligations under Resolution 2118," Mills said. "Syria must also uphold its obligations its Chemical Weapons Convention. We call upon the conference of State parties of the OPCW to take appropriate action when the session reconvenes in the spring to send a strong message to the Assad regime that his actions have consequences."

The UN Security Council is holding a meeting on Syria with participation of OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias.

In October, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said he would welcome Arias' participation in the next UN Security Council open meeting on the Syrian chemical dossier.

Also in October, Russia invited the first OPCW Director-General Jose Bustani to take part in an open meeting on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict.

However, Belgium, France, Germany, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States blocked Bustani's participation and insisted that Arias should brief the UN Security Council when it re-convenes.

Bustani, a Brazilian diplomat, led the OPCW from 1997 to 2002 and served as the organization's first director-general. His early departure from the OPCW was on the initiative of the United States.

Bustani said the United States expressed dissatisfaction with his work after he had invited Iraq to join the OPCW given that the country's membership would prevent US plans to overthrow its former leader Saddam Hussein.