UrduPoint.com

US Urges OPEC+ To Increase Oil Supply - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States is monitoring the situation on global energy markets and calls on OPEC+ nations to increase supply, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"The administration is closely and directly monitoring this situation.

We have communicated with FTC (US Federal Trade Commission) to crack down on illegal pricing, and are engaging with countries and entities around the OPEC+ on increasing supply," Jean-Pierre told reporters during a press briefing.

