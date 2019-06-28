(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The United States is calling on other nations to increase pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after imposing sanctions on his son, the US Department of State said in a release on Friday.

"The United States urges all nations to step up economic and diplomatic pressure on Maduro and his corrupt associates," the release said. "We continue to stand with the people of Venezuela, interim President Juan Guaido, and the National Assembly as they continue their struggle for freedom and prosperity."

Earlier on Friday, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against President Maduro's son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra.

The State Department said this action demonstrates the United States will continue to hold Venezuelan officials accountable for what it says is oppression of the Venezuelan people, theft of Venezuela's resources and the disastrous policies that have created unbearable living conditions throughout the country.

"While Nicolas Maduro, his family and associates continue to enjoy lives of luxury, the Venezuelan people suffer and millions have been forced to flee their homes," the release said.

Venezuela is experiencing political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars of Venezuelan assets.

The United States and 54 countries recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader. However, Russia, China, Iran and a numerous other countries recognize Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela. Russia has said the United States is strangling Venezuela with sanctions in an attempt to drag the Latin American nation into chaos.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.