US Urges Parties in Libya to Keep Fighting in Bid to Promote Its Own Interests - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States keeps covertly pushing the warring parties in Libya to continue using force, as Washington seeks promoting its own interests in the North African country, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It should be noted that the US exactly was the leader of the NATO's military intervention into the Libyan Jamahiriya in 2011, which brought the country into the state it is currently in .... Later, Washington distanced itself from the collective effort toward comprehensive political settlement in Libya, it kept low profile. At the same time, Americans keep covertly pushing the parties to the armed conflict to keep fighting, in a bid to secure its interests on the entire Libyan territory," the source said.