US Urges Partners to Swiftly Disburse Existing Commitments to Ukraine, Do More - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States urges its partners around the world to disburse their commitments to Ukraine and do more in the future, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"We are calling on our partners and allies to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more - both to help Ukraine continue its essential government services and to help Ukraine begin to build and recover," Yellen said during a meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko on Tuesday.

The Treasury Secretary reiterated that that providing support to Ukraine is an international and collective effort.

Yellen said that in the coming weeks the United States will begin to disburse a sum of $4.5 billion that Congress allocated two weeks ago in direct budget support for Ukraine.

"We are committed to getting this funding to you as soon as possible because we know how important it is in supporting your brave resistance to Russia's illegal invasion," Yellen said.

The United States has so far provide Ukraine with more than $13 billion in economic assistance, she added.

Yellen also promised to cooperate with the European Union to enforce a price cap on Russian oil that is envisioned to cut Moscow's key source of revenue.