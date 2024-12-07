Open Menu

US Urges 'peaceful Democratic Process' In Romania After Scrapped Election

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM

US urges 'peaceful democratic process' in Romania after scrapped election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The United States on Friday urged all parties in Romania to "engage in a peaceful democratic process," after the country's top court scrapped its presidential election following allegations of Russian interference.

"We call on all parties to uphold Romania's constitutional order and engage in a peaceful democratic process free from threats of violence and intimidation and which reflects the Romanian people's democratic will," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Romania's constitutional court on Friday cancelled the country's presidential election following allegations of foreign interference in favor of the far-right frontrunner, just two days ahead of the run-off.

Romania's pro-European Union President Klaus Iohannis said he would stay in his post until a new government that emerges from legislative elections last weekend can be formed to set a new presidential election date.

Miller said Washington had noted the court's decision and had confidence in Romania's institutions.

"The United States reaffirms our confidence in Romania's democratic institutions and processes, including investigations into foreign malign influence," he said in a statement.

Romanian authorities had objected after far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round of the election on November 24, a shock result in the EU and NATO member bordering Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the presidency declassified documents detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.

Russia on Thursday denied it had interfered in the election, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova terming the accusations "absurd."

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Social Media Romania United States November Post All From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

10 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

10 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

10 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

10 hours ago
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

10 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

10 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

10 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

10 hours ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

10 hours ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

10 hours ago

More Stories From World