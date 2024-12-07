US Urges 'peaceful Democratic Process' In Romania After Scrapped Election
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The United States on Friday urged all parties in Romania to "engage in a peaceful democratic process," after the country's top court scrapped its presidential election following allegations of Russian interference.
"We call on all parties to uphold Romania's constitutional order and engage in a peaceful democratic process free from threats of violence and intimidation and which reflects the Romanian people's democratic will," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
Romania's constitutional court on Friday cancelled the country's presidential election following allegations of foreign interference in favor of the far-right frontrunner, just two days ahead of the run-off.
Romania's pro-European Union President Klaus Iohannis said he would stay in his post until a new government that emerges from legislative elections last weekend can be formed to set a new presidential election date.
Miller said Washington had noted the court's decision and had confidence in Romania's institutions.
"The United States reaffirms our confidence in Romania's democratic institutions and processes, including investigations into foreign malign influence," he said in a statement.
Romanian authorities had objected after far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round of the election on November 24, a shock result in the EU and NATO member bordering Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the presidency declassified documents detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.
Russia on Thursday denied it had interfered in the election, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova terming the accusations "absurd."
