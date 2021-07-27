UrduPoint.com
US Urges Respect For 'democratic Principles' In Tunisia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:38 AM



The United States on Monday voiced alarm over the Tunisian president's sacking of the government and called on the birthplace of the Arab Spring to adhere to "democratic principles."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday voiced alarm over the Tunisian president's sacking of the government and called on the birthplace of the Arab Spring to adhere to "democratic principles.

""We're concerned about the developments in Tunisia," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"We are in touch at a senior level," she said, and "urge calm and support Tunisian efforts to move forward in line with democratic principles."

