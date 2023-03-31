US Urges Russia to Act 'Professionally' During UNSC Presidency - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United States calls on Russia to conduct itself in a professional manner during its upcoming presidency of the United Nations Security Council, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"We urge Russia to conduct itself professionally during its scheduled presidency in April," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council starts on April 1.

Jean-Pierre noted that the council does important work on peace and security around the world but said the US expects Russia will use its seat for "spreading disinformation.

"

"A country that flagrantly violates the UN Charter and invades its neighbor has no place on the UN Security Council. Unfortunately Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council, and no feasible international legal pathway exists to change this reality," she said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to chair a high-level open debate of the United Nations Security Council in April.