US Urges Russia to Allow Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States is urging Russia to provide consular access to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, whose detention on charges of espionage was extended earlier in the day until August 30, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We once again call ion Russia to comply with their obligation to provide consular access to him," Miller said during a press briefing, noting that Moscow rejected Washington's second request for consular access to Gershkovich last week. "The claims against Evan are baseless and we continue to call for his immediate release as well as for the immediate release of Paul Whealan."

Miller emphasized that the United States has not had any consular access to Gershkovich since his arrest and pointed out that US embassy representatives in Moscow attended the court hearing earlier on Tuesday.

He also said the State Department was aware of Gershkovich's parents' visit to Moscow but pointed out that the department did not help arrange their travel.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Moscow court extended Gershkovich's detention until August 30.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday that Russia has clearly explained the reasons for denying consular access and the decision on whether to grant it would depend on the situation. Ryabkov also said Russia is not yet ready to formulate the parameters or conditions for providing consular access in Gershkovich's case.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the US Embassy's request to visit Gershkovich in detention. The decision was made after Russian journalists were not issued US visas in time to travel with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to New York to attend United Nations events that month.