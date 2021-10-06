UrduPoint.com

US Urges Russia To Answer Within 10 Days Questions About Navalny Poisoning - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The United States has called on Russia to answer within 10 days questions regarding the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny submitted alongside 44 other nations within the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), the US State Department said in a media note on Tuesday.

"Today in The Hague, the United States and 44 other countries submitted questions to the Russian Federation regarding the poisoning of Mr. Aleksey Navalny on Russian soil last year," the note said. "The CWC requires Russia to provide its response within 10 days."

"The United States calls on Russia to answer the questions in accordance with its obligations and to make clear to the international community what it has done and is doing to ensure that there is no further use of chemical weapons from Russian territory," it added.

