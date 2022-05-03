UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 09:50 AM

US Urges Russia to Cooperate With Red Cross, Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States is urging Russia to continue to work with the Red Cross and the Ukrainian side to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"We obviously urge the Russians to continue to work with the Red Cross and Ukrainian government to allow those who want to leave to leave and to do it safely," Kirby told reporters at a press briefing.

On Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense staff reported that 101 people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol to Bezymennoye. On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that thanks to the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 80 civilians, including women and children, who were held by Ukrainian nationalists, were rescued from the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol.

