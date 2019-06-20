US Urges Russia to End Labor Agreements With North Korea - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States recommends Russia to stop all labor agreements with North Korea as this country is using forced labor, the State Department said in its 2019 Trafficking in Persons report on Thursday.

"End all bilateral labor agreements with the DPRK that perpetuate forced labor and cease the issuance of work permits under these contracts," the report said in the section with recommendations for Russia.

The report also said Russia should screen for trafficking indicators before deporting migrants back to North Korea.

Russian government officials, according to the report, said they were taking steps to fulfill relevant UN Security Council resolution obligations to repatriate these workers by the end of 2019. The officials, the report added, also said the number of North Korean workers in Russia declined in 2018 from 30,000 to approximately 11,500.