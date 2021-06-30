UrduPoint.com
US Urges Russia To Immediately End Violence In CAR, Remove 'Mercenaries' - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:23 PM

The United States calls on Russia to immediately stop the violence allegedly perpetrated against civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) and withdraw its military personnel, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United States calls on Russia to immediately stop the violence allegedly perpetrated against civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) and withdraw its military personnel, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Wednesday.

A report by the UN Panel of Experts on the CAR, dated June 25, claims that Russian military instructors, along with the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians and looting of humanitarian organizations.

"Russia must immediately stop the violence, hold those responsible accountable, and remove mercenaries endangering UN peacekeepers and undermining their crucial work in support of peace and security in the CAR," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US ambassador pointed out that the United Nations had provided evidence detailing abuses carried out by Russian instructors working as an arm of Russia's Ministry of Defense in the CAR.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said the report was based on unfounded accusations, containing insufficient evidence with elements of photoshop.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are more than 500 Russian instructors in the car and are working there under a UN Security Council authorization.

